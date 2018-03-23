Electric Picnic appeals massively to the Massive Attack

There is great excitement after the announcement of the Electric Picnic 2018 line up this week, which promises to cater for the mixed audience the festival is renowned for.

Massive Attack has been announced as one of the headline acts this year which has pleased many festival goers.

For those who don't know, Massive Attack are an English trip hop group formed in 1988 in Bristol, consisting of Robert "3D" Del Naja, Grant "Daddy G" Marshall and formerly Andy "Mushroom" Vowles also known as "Mush".

In 2006, Massive Attack made their first visit to Electric Picnic and loved what they saw and heard.

They returned for a second time headlining the Sunday night in 2010 alongside LCD Soundsystem, Imelda May and Mumford and Sons. Many more acts are yet to be announced.