Full line up of free events in Laois for Culture Night 2018

There is something for everyone on Friday 21st September when Culture Night comes to town. Heritage sites, tourist spots, arts and cultural locations will open their doors for free all over the country for one night only.

Celebrate Culture Night in Laois at some of the wide variety of free arts and culture events for people of all ages. Individual artists and arts organisations open their doors, hosting exhibition, tours, talks & performances for all to enjoy. With up to 30 separate events happening in the county there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy this year.

• Portlaoise

Circus Street Theatre performance and Circus Skills Workshop by Maria Corcoran and friends at the Plaza, County Hall including stilt walking, juggling, hula hoop, balance, acrobatics and more, from 4.30-5.30.

Explore Cultural Connections with music, song and dance displays by intercultural groups from 6pm-8pm and an exhibition of Mountmellick Embroidery by the Portlaoise Group from 7.30-9.30 at the Parish Centre, Portlaoise.

The Dunamaise Arts Centre will have a free screening of the Oscar nominated animation film ‘The Breadwinner’ at 5pm and a wonderful group exhibition ‘A Painted Otherworld’, curated by Rebecca Deegan, that includes work by eight artists who’s focus is the surreal, opening at 7pm.

Laois Youth Dance Ensemble will present 3 event including a photographic exhibition Heart, and Bridges, a Dance film by LYDE and Company B, as well as a contemporary Dance Class Taster for young people age 14-24, taking place at their new dance studio at 74A Main from 7pm-8pm.

Portlaoise Comhaltas will give Free Music Lessons for anyone interested in learning a traditional music instrument from 6pm-7pm in St Francis, New Road, Portlaoise.

Budding writers can join the Laois Writers Group to meet and join people with the same interest from 7.30pm, at the Portlaoise Library.

Later in the evening at 9pm don’t miss singer-songwriter James O’Connor and his band, joined by Terry Byrne, and Denise Boyle performing at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, for a show presented by Music Generation Laois.

The Arts office will provide a Free bus tour to visit Roundwood House, Mountrath for a Pop Up Exhibition by artist Jen Donnery, leaving County Hall at 4.30pm and returning at 6.30pm (booking required 057 8664033/13)

• Abbeyleix

At 6pm ‘Stories from the Past’at Heritage House. Local school children will read stories from the 1930’s schools collection initiative as well as new stories, and there is a talk on the Folklore Schools Collection.

• Arles

Arles Art Group will host an exhibition of Arts and Crafts at the Community Hall, from 8pm-10pm showcasing some of their work.

• Ballyfin

Find a Pop Up Gaeltacht – an informal evening of chat as Gaeilge with cupán tae nó caifé at An Sean Chistin, Irey, Ballyfin, from 8pm.

• Donaghmore

There will be free tours of Donaghmore Famine Workhouse led by Trevor Stanley from 6pm-8pm and free guided tours of Emo Court starting at 6pm and 7pm.

• In Durrow

An interesting interactive visual arts event called ‘Fold and Rise’ at Castlewood Farm on the Abbeyleix road, from 7.30-9.30 hosted by artist Maeve Collins - Bring a mixing bowl!.

• Mountrath

At Roundwood House Mountrath you can view ‘Hidden Spaces’ a Jen Donnery Pop Up Art Exhibition, celebrating the beautiful hidden spaces at Roundwood House, commencing at 5pm.

• Mountmellick

Visit Mountmellick Libray to see the Ashling Art Group exhibition. Mountmellick Comhaltas will give a performance at St Vincents Hospital, Mountmellick for residents and staff from 6pm-7pm. A great nights entertainment is in store at ‘The Best of the Irish’ at the Balcony Theatre, Mountmellick, directed by Frances Harney, where the great Irish writers of prose, poetry, drama, music and song come alive from 8pm-9.30pm.

• Portarlington

Family fun comes to Portarlington with a Puppet Show and Storytime by Julie Rose McCormick, featuring Puss & Boots and story telling, starting at 3.30pm.

• Killenard

Visit Mount Henry Art Studio in Killenard to meet the artists and experience life in an art studio, from 9am-7pm.

• Spink

Enjoy a traditional evening with Spink Comhaltas, as some of the best musicians in the country perform together in Knock Community Hall from 8pm-9.30pm.

• Stradbally

The Laois Arthouse Gallery in Stradbally will open for a specially commissioned exhibition titled ‘The Stradbally Six’ in honour of Culture Night with work on show from Laois Arthouse resident studio artists who come from Japan, and around Ireland. Artists include: Maria O’Brien, Caroline Keane, Jen Donnery, Eriko Yano, Cathy Whelan and David Tully - from 5pm-8pm. Families can also take in a Puppet Show and Storytime by Julie Rose McCormick in the Library, Stradbally from 6pm-7pm. Also in Stradbally Ratheniska CCE will hold a Culture Night Seisiún evening of Irish Music, Song and Dance in Droimnin Nursing Home from 6pm – 7pm. Musicians, singers and dancers of all ages and abilities welcome.

Don’t miss a chance to take part in some of these free events around the county for Culture Night 2018.