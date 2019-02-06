Transmitter go green for St Patrick's Day gig

Get ready for an Irish celebration in Abbeyleix this St Patrick's Day as the well known and much loved local band Transmitter are set to put on one of their hugely popular shows for one of the biggest national holidays of the year.

Famous for their diverse set list and lively covers that always get the crowd up, dancing and singing along, the Transmitter lads are sure to bring one of their best shows for the St Patrick's Day celebration in Abbeyleix.

Band members Stewart Quinn, Rob Quinn, Wayne Connaughton and David Quinn have become one of the most sought after bands for big occasions all over the country.

The gig will be held in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel on the evening of St Patrick's Day on Sunday, March 17.

This is sure to be a sell-out show and anyone interested is being urged to get their tickets sorted as early as possible.

Doors for the gig open at 8.30 pm on Sunday evening and a DJ will play after Transmitter into the small hours.

Tickets for the gig are €10 each and available from hotel reception or over the phone.