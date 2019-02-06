Trudi wins big at Country Music Awards in Mullingar

Mountrath native Trudi Lalor was one of the big winners at the recent Sunday World county music awards .

The singer, who has made Lovely Laois her own, was honoured with the Female Entertainer of the Year Award at the Sunday World supported event in the Mullingar Park Hotel.

“ I was absolutely delighted to receive the award,” said Trudi.

“This year 2019 is a very special year for me as I’m celebrating 25 years in the music business , so it was especially nice to receive this award .

“Apart from being honoured by award she said it was wonderful to perform in front of 1,200 people who attended.

While popular all around Ireland, Trudi is best know in Laois for her touching rendition of the county's anthem, Lovely Laois.

The Male Entertainer of the Year Award went to Michael English who has based himself in Portlaoise in recent years.