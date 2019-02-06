It's a pitched Portlaoise Lip Sync battle for local secondary school

Portlaoise College is looking forward to a big turnout for its Lip Sync Battles event this week to raise funds for an all-weather astroturf pitch.

The acts began training in November and were busy rehearsing right up until the Christmas holidays.

Preparations have intensified since January and the contestants will be honing their performances right up until showtime.

Speaking at the launch, principal Noel Daly said he was looking forward to a great night.

“The show should be great fun. I remember taking part in the Strictly and I found it to be a very rewarding and fun experience.

Vice Principal Keith McClearn is the college’s fundraising organiser.

“A wonderful night of family fun and entertainment is on the cards. We have been working hard since last August to give people young and old a night to remember.

“The ten acts on the night will include lots of comedy, dance and plenty of music from well-known artists. There will be something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

The acts will battle it out in front of three well-known local judges.

Four student acts, three teacher acts, two parent acts and a surprise community act have entered.

Past student and well-known musician Curtis Walsh will provide the half-time entertainment.

The school hopes the event will repeat the huge success of the college’s Strictly Come Dancing fundraiser in October 2016 which raised over €35,000 for a school bus.

The overall cost of the pitch is in the region of €170,000. The college hopes to raise €50,000 from the Lip Sync.

It is envisaged that the facility will be a huge asset to the school and the local community for many years to come.

The event is being held in association with LipSync Battles Ireland and takes place on Friday, February 8 in the Midlands Park Hotel, starting at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets cost €20 and will be available to buy at the school office, Allbooks Portlaoise and members of the parent's council.

The parents association has organised a huge amount of great spot-prizes for a blind raffle which have been kindly donated by many local businesses from around the county.

For more details contact the school on 057 8621480 or email kmcclearn@portlaoisecollege.ie