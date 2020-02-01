Life drawing workshop for all ages

Life drawing sessions will be taking place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise throughout the month of February.

These self-directed drawing sessions including a variety of long and short poses with different models and is suitable for all levels.

Charcoal, cartridges paper and tea or coffee will be provided, although artists can bring their own materials as preferred.

The workshop with artist Rebecca Deegan takes place each Thursday beginning February 6 and running until February 27, from 7.30pm- 9pm.

Tickets are €50 for four weeks, or €15 weekly.

Please contact the box office on 057 8663355 to avail of the four-week block.