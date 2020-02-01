Become a junior Eurovision singer

Do you have a great singing voice and are between the ages of nine and 14 years? This is your chance to represent your country in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

Adare Productions are putting a call out for talented young singers who will be aged between nine and 14 years. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for talented youngsters to represent Ireland at an international level.

The Irish heats will take place this March in RTÉ studios and the winner will go on to represent Ireland at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

Drawing a record audience of over 11 million viewers across Europe in 2019, the multi-million euro show is something spectacular to be a part of. Last year 13 year old Anna Kearney from Dublin, flew the flag for Ireland in Poland, wowing Europe with her song ‘Banshee’.

“I loved every minute of it . We were picked up by limousine and brought to the hotel, where all the countries stayed. It was an amazing atmosphere. I got to perform on a stage bigger than I had ever dreamt of. It it is something I will never forget,” said Anna.

The winner will travel to Europe eight days in advance to prepare for the event; from the opening ceremony, to rehearsals on the big stage, culminating in the show itself, it is sure to be a whirlwind of excitement and the experience of a lifetime for the lucky youngster(s).

“We were blown away by the scale of it. It was an absolutely huge event. 17,000 people were in the Arena that night and over 10 million tv viewers. It was seriously unbelievable,” said Anna’s mother, Eileen Martin.

Presented by Eoghan McDermott, the show will broadcast on TG4 this autumn. To enter all you need is an amazing singing voice, there is no original song necessary.

In past years contestants have had to compose an original Irish song, now all you need to bring to the table is a great singing voice. Applications are open to solos, duets and groups of up to a maximum of six people.

The closing date for entries is February 14 2020. To apply all you need is a 40 second clip of the applicant singing. Apply now at www.tg4.ie/junioreurovision or for further information contact Adare Productions on 01 2843877, text 083 0580229, email Lucinda@adareproductions.ie