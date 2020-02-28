Laois native Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick injured in fall

Pioneering vet and Laois native Professor Noel Fitzpatrick of Channel 4 Supervet fame, has suffered a bad neck injury.

The vet who grew up on a farm in Ballyfin in Laois has announced he will be out of work for some weeks.

"I shall need to become the patient and wear the dreaded neck cone for a while! I have had a fall and sustained a bad neck injury, so I’m going to be out of action for a few weeks," he said on his Facebook page this Wednesday February 26.

"Right now the focus is on taking the necessary time to recover so that I can get back to the job I love as quickly as possible," he said.

"As I say to all of my patients - No running no jumping no slipping no sliding for me! Thanks very much everyone for your support and kind wishes x," Professor Noel wrote.

The popular vet has received 10,000 messages of support from his fans.

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick is a world-class orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeon recognised and respected globally as a true thought leader in his field of expertise.

He is Managing Director of Fitzpatrick Referrals, a specialist veterinary referral hospital employing more than 200 staff which he established over ten years ago, and operates from two centres in Surrey. He is also a founding partner of Surrey University’s new school of veterinary medicine.

He is the star of Channel 4 show The Supervet which is in its 15th season and has millions of viewers.