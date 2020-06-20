Drive In movies coming to Laois at a Portlaoise hotel

Who doesn’t love a great Hollywood movie?

Well the team at the Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise have come up with a great new way to enjoy a night out at the hit movies movies which harks back to the golden years of the silver screen.

The Supermac's-owned Killeshin Hotel has teamed up with Midlands Drive In Movies at to give you a great alternative way of entertaining the kids or just enjoying a night at the movies.

The Killeshin team say Drive In Movies have become increasingly popular as way of getting that big screen fix as people look at ways of experiencing some of the pass-times they had before the country went into lockdown.

"Those going to the drive-in movie can watch the Hollywood classic and children’s favourite, Shrek, from the comfort and safety of their cars.

Read also: KILLESHIN INVITES YOU TO LOVELY LAOIS HOTEL

"They can also have the added treat of ordering a meal from the Killeshin that can be delivered directly to their cars or collected from the hotel. So, they can enjoy the movie and their food at the same time," say the Killeshin team.

The event is been run by Philip McKeown, of Midlands Drive In Movies, on the surface car park at the back of the hotel.

On Sunday, June 28th, you can join Shrek, Donkey and all the gang as they embark on their first adventure the comfort of your car . The movie starts at 4:30pm.

Later in the evening, at 7:30pm, there will be a showing of the 70s classic, Grease, starring Olivia Newton John and John Travolta.

All details are available on the Midlands Drive In Movies social media pages.

Tickets for Shrek here

Tickets for Grease here