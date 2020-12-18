WhatsApp your songs, tunes and stories to for the Camross Comhaltas Christmas celebration

Camross Comhaltas is reaching out to all present past members, teachers, committee members and even parents to send a video of you playing a tune, singing a song, dancing a jig or even telling a story for the virtual Christmas Concert.

"Get the whole family involved if you like or try play/sing with others adhering to social distancing of course. We will showcase all the amazing talent you have to offer on December 21 (which would have been our annual Christmas concert).

"Don’t forget to wear all of your festive gear. Good luck and let’s spread some much needed Christmas cheer," says the branch.

Deadline to send in your video by the December 20 and you can WhatsApp to Youth officer Shóna 0873172135