Covid-19 hit Laois entertainment venues urged to tap into €25 million support fund

Laois entertainment venues, producers and promoters are being urged to apply to a multi-million euro national fund by a Portlaoise area councillor who says that entertainers will also benefit.

Cllr Thomasina Connell welcomed the opening of the application window for €25 million of the Live Performance Support Scheme Fund

“Applications are now open for the latest scheme aimed at supporting the live entertainment sector and I would urge those venues across Co. Laois to apply as soon as possible as the closing date is 1pm on the 14th April," Cllr Connell stated.

“This scheme will provide great support to those involved in the live music sector, and the wider Arts Community in Laois. A previous similar scheme piloted a number of months ago provided a huge amount of employment to hundreds of musicians, actors, crew and technicians when no other opportunities were available. I am confident that the scheme will benefit our local musicians and performers in County Laois hugely.

“It is essential that we bolster the Arts Community as we pass the one year mark of living through this pandemic. We need to support the continued production of high quality artistic output in our County and that is what this scheme aims to do.

“The scheme is aimed at commercial venues, producers and promoters in the live entertainment sector. The benefits of the scheme will filter down by assisting promoters and venues to employ artists, musicians, performers, technicians and other support staff in live performances," she said in a statement.

Cllr Connelly said the minimum funding to be awarded is €10,000. She said applications should be made to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts & Gaeltacht and the relevant forms and guidelines can be found at https://www.gov.ie/en/service/ca5d7-live-performance-support-scheme-2021/#application-form-and-guidelines