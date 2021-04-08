Leonard Cohen features in the first of series of Laois talks on music

Leonard Cohen is the first subject of a series of upcoming talks to be hosted by Laois Libraries.

Laois Libraries are delighted to welcome the renowned John MacKenna for a series of talks on music throughout May. The series will begin with the music and poetry of Leonard Cohen.

John collaborated with Cohen, a friend of his for over 30 years, on “Between your Love and Mine”, using Leonard’s words and music to create a requiem.

Laois Libraries invite you to join us for what promises to be a fascinating talk. Other artists that will be covered in the series are Mary Chapin Carpenter, Paul Simon and Gretchen Peters.

Email mountmellicklibrary@laoiscoco. ie to book your place at the talks by John on May 4, 11, 18 & 25 at 7 pm.

John, from Castledermot, Co Kildare, is an Irish playwright and novelist. He taught for a number of years before working as a producer at RTÉ Radio in 1980. Between then and 2002, when he left the station to spend more time writing, and acting with Meeting Lane Theatre Company, he worked in a number of areas - including music, education, current affairs, documentaries, features and religion - as a senior producer and commissioning editor.

MacKenna produced several memorable radio series, including work on the Amish people of Pennsylvania; the Shaker Community of Sabbath Day Lake; a ground-breaking series called Someone Has To Do It and the highly regarded Secret Gardens of the Heart, which followed a young woman through the last months of her life. His radio documentary series on Leonard Cohen, How The Heart Approaches What It Yearns, won him a Jacob's Award.[1]

He is the author of several novels. His theatrical work, Who by Fire, for the Water to Wine Theatre Company is based on the experiences of a Holocaust survivor, and uses Leonard Cohen's songs the mood for a chilling exposition of the continuing threat of totalitarianism.