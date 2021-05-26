Laois spot chosen for Lonely Planet top 8 Irish unfrequented destinations

Laois has made it to the Lonely Planet list of the top eight hidden treasures in Ireland for visitors.

The beautiful Slieve Bloom mountains have been chosen as part of a prestigious list for people to visit now that staycationing is the way forward for 2021.

Sony Mobile teamed up with travel experts, Lonely Planet, to reveals the top 8 unfrequented destinations across Ireland for 2021 travel inspiration.

Tom Hall from Lonely Planet, said: “The pandemic caused us all to pause and re-evaluate how we travel, and now is the perfect time to update that bucket list with some of these under-the-radar places you might have overlooked in the past.”

They will publish a photo series revealing the top less-frequented destinations in Ireland for 2021 so travellers can escape the mundane of lockdown once measures have been lifted and reignite the sense of wonder and discovery – including the pristine sandy shores of Lackan Sands and the sub-tropical Garnish Island, home to exotic plants and foliage from around the world.

"Too often, these lesser-known tourist spots are overlooked with staycationers opting for the bigger cities to satisfy their wanderlust; they try to find places that are off the beaten track rather than opting for the bigger tourist spots, such as Dublin. With 2021 now underway, this photo series gives inspiration for the future to encourage us to explore our own shores; along with photography you can easily recreate yourselves." they say.

The list is as follow:

Mizen Head Cliffs, Co. Cork, Ireland

Lackan Strand, Co Mayo, Ireland

Sky Garden, Russagh, Co. Cork, Ireland

Birr Castle, Co Offaly, Ireland

Garnish Island, Bantry Bay, Ireland

Slieve Bloom Mountains, Co Laois, Ireland

Sliabh Liag (Slieve League) Cliffs, Co Donegal

Cobh, Co. Cork, Ireland