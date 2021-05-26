Two villages in Laois still have no playground

Just two Laois villages are still waiting to get a playground from Laois County Council according to councillors.

With Ballinakill now seeing work starting on a playground beside its outdoor swimming pool - read that story here - the need for two more in Laois has been highlighted by councillors.

Raheen and Ballyroan need playgrounds, say Cllr John Joe Fennelly and Cllr Mary Sweeney.

Both tabled motions to the May meeting of Portlaoise Municipal district in hopes that their united request will swing a result.

Cllr Sweeney said that she has been working with the parish to try and select a site suitable for the playground.

“Ann Marie has been very helpful, I ask the council for support to identify sites and build both. We are making a joint effort in hope to achieve this,” she said.

“These are two growing communities. Every other village has got their fair share. We have to ensure we don’t leave communities behind,” said Cllr Fennelly.

Laois County Council embarked on a target to get playgrounds for all the county's towns and villages a decade ago, with most of them now achieved. The Sports Officer Ann Marie Maher in reply said extra play spaces are planned.

“In line with Laois County Council’s Recreation, Play & Sports Strategy, the Sport & Leisure Section will continue to work with local communities to identify suitable sites and source funding to develop additional play spaces in Co Laois, where appropriate”