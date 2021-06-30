Stars to shine at Laois school of Rock and Pop

Music Generation Laois will run a fortnight-long Summer School of Rock and Pop, kicking off this Monday 5 July, in Laois Music Centre.

Aimed at young musicians age 10-18, the programme includes jamming, band playing, song-writing, music technology. Supported by Creative Ireland Laois.

A team of well-known local musicians will facilitate including Ros O‘Meara (drums/guitar), Terry Byrne (guitar/vocals), David Harte (bass guitar), James O’Connor (guitar/vocals) and Denise Boyle (guitar/fiddle).

They'll be joined by special guest musicians from BIMM Institute Dublin on the teaching team this year. The artists include drummer Dave Hingerty (Paul Brady, Bronagh Gallagher, The Frames), bassist Robbie Malone (The Corrs, Hothouse Flowers, Damien Dempsey) and guitar player Darren Bell (Imelda May, Hothouse Flowers, Al Porter).

Well-known Laois musician Terry Byrne, who will be working with young musicians at the Summer School spoke at the launch.

"It’s a great opportunity for young Laois musicians to make up for lost time, come together, jam, meet new people and build their confidence as musicians," he said. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Pictured at the launch were from left: Fial Dalton, Adam Reilly, Terry Byrne, Anna Kelly, Natalia Podvisevschii, Ros O'Meara, Alice Fitzgerald, Oran O'Reilly. and Rosa Flannery. Pic: Alf Harvey

This year’s Summer School of Rock and Pop is supported by Creative Ireland Laois, Laois County Council and part of the Creative Ireland programme 2017-2022.

The Summer School runs from 11am-3.30pm each day in Laois Music Centre, Church Avenue, Portlaoise, from the 5-16 July. , The cost to take part is just €70.

Music Generation Laois and Laois School of Music have a range of instrumental and vocal classes available in Portlaoise, as well as band/ensemble/orchestra and Summer Camp opportunities – an instrument hire service is also available. Music Generation Laois’ also offers a well-established schools’ programme.

To find out more, contact Music Generation Laois on 057 8681782, see www.musicgenerationlaois.ie or email mgl@loetb.ie.

Music Generation Laois is part of Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (lead partner) and supported locally by Laois County Council.

Music Generation Laois is part of Music Generation, Ireland’s national music education programme, initiated by Music Network and co-funded by U2, the Ireland Funds and the Department of Education and Skills.