Slice of new funding for Music Generation Laois

Music Generation Laois is getting funds from a North-South cultural scheme, according to Laois Offaly TD Sean Fleming.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance said the Laois branch is getting €12,000 funding for cross-border cultural projects under Cooperation with Northern Ireland Scheme 2021.

"It is great to have this programme available to children and young people in Laois and the opportunities and experiences they will gain through their love of music. I wish Music Generation Laois and all participants the very best of luck in future projects and performances," said Minister Fleming.

Started in 2012 Music Generation Laois is part of Music Generation – Ireland’s National Music Education Programme, initiated by Music Network and co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds together with, The Department of Education and Skills and Local Music Education Partnerships.

Their vision being to break down the barriers that may otherwise prevent children and young people from experiencing the pure joy of making music. The aim is to build confidence and creativity, to nurture leadership and innovation, to promote self-expression, connection and happiness and ensure children and young people have the opportunity to realise that potential, regardless of circumstance.

Music Generation Laois offer programmes for children and young people in County Laois. Young people have access to weekly tuition and instruments, in schools and after-school settings, childcare settings, youth projects and with community groups as well as having a dedicated building in Portlaoise where young people can sign up to classes/ bands/ orchestras/ ensembles.