23/07/2021

Laois concert band to perform for free in open air this weekend

Laois concert band to perform for free in open air this weekend

Some members of Portarlington Concert Band

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

If you have missed the joyous sound of a concert band, then this weekend in Laois you're in luck.

The first public performance since the pandemic began 16 months ago, is planned for Portarlington Concert Band.

The band which plays classical and favourite pop tunes, will gather in the open air at Solas Eco Garden Centre for an hour on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm.

Committee secretary Martina Norman is asking everyone to come and listen.

"Everyone is super excited to get into the public eye again. We have been rehearsing separately or in the open air in small groups since the lockdown started. 

"We hope people will come along and have a listen again," she said.

The band has 55 members aged 5 to 99 but Sunday's performance is by their senior band, aged 10 upwards.

Solas Eco Garden Centre is in the Dublin Road Business Park in Portarlington.

