Mountmellick Comhaltas Culture Night hoolie

Mountmellick Comhaltas members in 2014
Trad music fans are in for treat in Mountmellick on Culture Night when the local Comhaltas is planning a big show to entertaine the community.
The active group welcomes members and friends to join them on Friday, September 17 at the MDA, 4-5pm.
"We will play some or all the following tunes: Aine's class (and everyone else can join in) Maggie in the Woods; Kerry Polka; Tripping Up the Stairs; Oró Se Do Bheatha Bhaile; I'll Tell Me Ma. Jody's class; Maid Behind the Bar, Father Kellys, Silver Spear; Armagh Ploka, Britches Full of Stitches; Fisherman's Widow, Pipers Chair, Tripping Up the stairs; The Humours of Tullyrone, The Liverpool Hornpipe, The Galway Hornpipe ; The Harvest Home, Boys of Bluehill; Caitríona's Jig, (Knights of St Patrick), Trip to Sligo; Fiddlers Bid, Mazurka 1(Donegal); Ennistymon, Rose in the Heather; An Ghaoth Aneas.
"And there will be space for a solo too if you have a tune you have learnt and would like to play. We hope to see you all there," says Mountmellick Comhaltas.
