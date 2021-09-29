WATCH James Bond has Laois film fans flocking to Portlaoise cinema

The new James Bond film new ‘No Time To Die’ has staff at Portlaoise's main cinema making frantic preparations for a bumper weekend of 007 fans.

Staff at the Odeon Cinema at Bank Place are getting ready for the busiest weekend since 2019 when the latest installement hits the big screen with Daniel Craig bowing out in style.

The Odeon group say it’s had the highest presales for any Bond film since the chain arrived in Ireland in 2012 with 70% of the opening weekend tickets already sold across all 11 cinemas nationwide. MORE BELOW TRAILER.

Paul Wren and Olivia Fitzsimons said: “What’s interesting to note that 40% of pre booked tickets are those that have not been back in a cinema since cinemas reopened and in particular the 66+ age bracket – so that’s great news for the industry. However looking at group bookings the average party size is 4 – which would be smaller than pre Covid times”.

The Odeon say there may not be a Martini in sight but there is always buttered popcorn and ODEONS famous cheesy nachos for Bond fans to enjoy!