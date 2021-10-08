Search

08/10/2021

Big night of 'risk taking' reminiscing in Moloney's Mountmellick

Local launch of book on Albert Reynolds

fianna fáil

John Moloney hosts Conor Lenihan at the Gaelic Bar who has just published a book on Albert Reynolds

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A former Minister of State will be in another former Minister of State's Laois pub this week to launch a book about a former Fianna Fáil Taoiseach.

The Laois launch of Albert Reynolds: Risktaker for Peace is Conor Lenihan's takes place on Friday, 8 October, in Moloney’s Gaelic Bar, Mountmellick from 7.30pm.

Former Laois Offaly TD John Moloney is hosting the local launch by Mr Lenihan who is steeped in Fianna Fáil. 

A former journalist, he served as Minister of State in different Government Departments from 2004 to 20011. He was a TD  for the Dublin South-West constituency from 1997 to 2011. Mr Moloney served alongside Mr Lenihan in the FF Green coalition Government led by former Taoiseach Brian Cowen.

Lenihan is the son of former Tánaiste, TD and Minister Brian Lenihan. His grandfather, Patrick Lenihan, also served in the Oireachtas. His aunt, Mary O'Rourke, is a former TD, Senator and Minister, while his brother, Brian Lenihan Jnr was a TD and most notably Minister for Finance during the Irish economic downturn from 2008 to 2011.

The publishers of his new book say it is the first complete biography of Albert Reynolds. Irish Academic Press say it delivers an insider’s account that reveals the 'courageous personal risks' Reynolds took to create the template for peace in Ireland, and the highs and lows of a 'tempestuous, risk-taking life'.

IN PICTURES: Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen makes public appearance with Sam Maguire for local charity

Laois Offaly TD launched walk in Tullamore

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media