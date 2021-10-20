Enter your snaps in the Abbeyleix Bog calendar photo contest

Marsh Fritillary butterfly, taken by Chris Uys
The Abbeyleix Bog Project invites you to submit your photos for inclusion for the 2022 Calendar Photo Contest.
The Project committee seeks photos of flora, fauna and landscapes taken at the bog, across the seasons.
The deadline for entries is Friday, October 22.
Calendars will be made available for purchase, all proceeds will go towards funding conservation activities at Abbeyleix Bog Project.
More details at www.abbeyleixbog.ie.
Entries accepted by email to: info@abbeyleixbog.ie
