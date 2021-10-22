Abbeyleix Bog project wants your bog photos but you don't have much time to enter

The Abbeyleix Bog project wants your snaps for its 2022 calendar but the clock is ticking fast on the deadline to enter your photo taken on Laois natural oasis.

Abbeyleix Bog Project is already preparing for its 2022 for Christmas. It will be the fourth one! They outlined what people can submit for consideration.

"We want photos of flora, fauna and landscapes taken at the bog. In order to have a selection of photos to suit each month, please submit photos from across the seasons. Photos from any camera device are welcomed," they say.

The committee will select 12 photos (one per calendar month) from all photos submitted to be included in the calendar.

Some rules to avoid confusion:

All photos must have been taken on Abbeyleix Bog.

Each photographer should submit no more than three photos for consideration.

Photos should be in landscape orientation.

Please include name and date that photo was taken.

Photos should be submitted in low resolution initially by email and we will request the larger file if your photo has been successful.

No photo entry should include watermarks.

Successful photos will be credited on the calendar.

Photos must be submitted by 6pm on Friday 22nd of October to be considered for inclusion.

The committee's decision is final and all photos should be submitted in good faith.

Calendars will be made available for purchase, all proceeds will go towards funding conservation activities at Abbeyleix Bog Project.

Entries accepted by email to: info@abbeyleixbog.ie