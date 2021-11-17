Awesome beauty of Abbeyleix bog captured in new calender

The Hover Fly by Ann Francis
Volunteers at Abbeyleix Bog Project have produced a spectacular new calendar for 2022 that celebrates the rich natural history and amenity value of the local biodiversity hotspot and raise money for the ongoing conservation and restoration work on site.
This year’s calendar is the third produced with past editions proving very popular and selling out annually. Photo submissions were invited earlier this year with local and visiting photographers who submitted a wide range of beautiful photos for consideration. Fourteen photos in all made the cut! MORE BELOW ONE OF THE PICTURES.
A Bug's View by Tina Claffey
The calendar is available each Saturday morning at Abbeyleix Market right up to Christmas. Local outlets in Abbeyleix include Mueller & O’Connell Bakery, Abbeyleix Post Office (SuperValu) and Clealands.
The calendar can also be purchased at AllBooks and Bookmarks in Portlaoise as well as at Centra Ballyroan. Each calendar costs €10 or three for €25.
Abbeyleix Bog Project thanks all the photographers who make the production of the calendar possible and all our supporters, visitors, and friends.
Cover photo honour went to Kyra Fingleton
