Savvy young Laois entrepreneurs from Portlaoise school win national award

A team of students from a Portlaoise secondary school has won big at the National Student Enterprise Awards.

Colm Byrne, Aaron Dooley, Adam Ramsbottom from 'O.Glo' at St Mary’s CBS came out on top in Most Effective Use of Social Media Category.

O.Glo manufactures handmade candle holders using poured concrete which is fired and spray painted.

This year’s Student Enterprise Programme National Final took place on Friday, May 14. The virtual event involved 80 finalists from all over the country competing to take home one of the coveted awards that have resulted from imagination, innovation and business savvy during their school year. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Niamh Conroy from Scoil Chriost Ri in Portlaoise represented Laois in the Most Creative Business Idea category.

The Laois teams qualified for that national finals after winning at the Laois Local Enterprise Office virtual County Final on Wednesday, March 24. About 350 students from seven Laois schools take part in the annual programme locally.

Since the Student Enterprise Programme began in 2003, over 220,000 students have taken part, learning key skills on how to create a business idea, start a business and grow a business. The Student Enterprise Programme also has new range of online resources for 2020 / 2021 at www.StudentEnterprise.ie, which will feature regular blogs and houses a full range of Student Enterprise resources for students and teachers.

Further information around the Student Enterprise Programme is available from www.studententerprise.ie

and by searching #studententerprise on social media.

O.Glo product below