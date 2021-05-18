Surge in support for Downtown Portlaoise which wants more businesses on board to help drive recovery

Adversity in the face of Covid-19 has united businesses in Portlaoise with a surge in firms joining the Downtown Portlaoise traders group as the Laois town gets back in business after lockdown.

But the group wants as many companies on board as possible to help drive the town's success. So much so that its Chairperson PJ Kavanagh has, on behalf of the committee, invited companies that are not in yet to join as new associate members.

"With retail and hospitality set to reopen after months of lockdown, we at Downtown Portlaoise have been blown away by the level of support we have received in the past few weeks," he said.

"We are delighted to say that we have almost doubled our membership with businesses from all around Portlaoise pulling together to make our town centre one that we are all proud to work and live in. We are delighted to welcome all the new businesses that have opened during this pandemic and we are delighted to say they have all joined Downtown Portlaoise.

"Our group aims to promote local retail and hospitality groups and we want to offer value for money to all members. We are delighted to see businesses and groups wanting to join Downtown Portlaoise to support local businesses and our community. We understand we cannot offer some of these groups very much in return, so with that in mind, we are now introducing a new Associate Membership.

"Associate Membership is €100 per annum. This is aimed towards other representative groups, media outlets and individuals who would like to support the work of Downtown Portlaoise," said Mr Kavanagh.

Portlaoise Downtown looks after lots of events and features in town including the Christmas Market, Christmas lights, art and music Installations, street banners, welcoming signs.

They also partnering with groups to secure funding for various other town enhancements and lots more.

Mr Kavanagh says that any business that would like to become an associate member of Downtown Portlaoise Payment can pay the membership fee to: IBAN Paper form: IE09 BOFI 9018 8893 0374 50 Branch: Laois – Portlaoise Sort Code: 90-18-88 Account Number: 93037450 Account Name Portlaoise Town Centre Association