Relief for Laois employers in the latest rates waiver decision

Businesses hit by the Covid-19 pandemic will be able to trade through the summer without one less bill to worry about as they try to recover from the collapse.

Laois Offaly TD Sean Fleming,who is Minister of State at the Department of Finance, says the extension of the current commercial rates waiver for an additional three months, to include July, August and September.

He says the objective of the waiver which has been in place since April 2020 is to support local businesses as they adjust to the reopening of the economy and recover following a very difficult period due to this pandemic.

The Minister added that eligibility for the waiver remains the same and automatically applies to the retail sector, hospitality (including hotels/pubs and restaurants/leisure and entertainment), personal services (such as hairdressers and barbers), health services and various other categories.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that the Government will continue to support local authorities to ensure they continue to carry out their frontline work. Key services including road maintenance, public lighting, development control and provision of parks and open spaces all contribute to creating an environment for these businesses to operate successfully.

He said that when this waiver was first introduced Laois County Council received €5,878,614.62 funding under the scheme between April and December 2020 to ensure the Council had sufficient funding as local ratepayers bills were waived.

"I would like to wish all Laois businesses every success in the future and encourage our local communities to support them as we see the reopening of the economy in the coming weeks. This rates waiver will aid these businesses and help get the local economy back on its feet," he said.