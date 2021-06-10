Rates bill doubled on Laois business after council inspect attic

Rates charges were reportedly doubled on a Laois business after the council inspected an attic.

A Portlaoise business reportedly has had their commercial rates bill doubled, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley made the claim when speaking at the May council meeting.

“I have been contacted by a business. Their rates were reviewed. It has extended into their attic, and doubled from €2,500 to €5,000. They appealed and lost. What in the name of God are we doing to address this?” she asked.

Director of Services for finance Gerry Murphy said it can be further discussed.

“Reevaluations are done by the enterprise office. They send out a proposal to the rate payer and then they have 40 days to appeal it to an evaluation tribunal. After that it’s the high court. I don't know the business you are talking about, but we can discuss it further,” he said.

Commercial rates are based on the floor area of a business. Rates charges for many types of businesses were waived during the pandemic, and will remain so until the end of summer. Read that here.