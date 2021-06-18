Laois sisters are the driving force behind of Hikers & Bikers food truck in Clonaslee

Hikers & Bikers is the name of a new food truck will be opening in Clonaslee on Saturday, June 26.

The Sweeney sisters, Sinead and Maura, are the driving force behind the new cafe on wheels which will be located on Main Street and will be open from 10am to 4pm every weekend.

Hikers & Bikers will sell items such as gourmet sandwiches, organic coffee, and other snacks.

The coffee will be supplied by ANAM coffee, one of the smallest roasteries in Ireland.

Sinead and Maura have set up the business together and told us where the inspiration came from.

“Our dad Donal was very much a community man and was involved in most things in the village”, explained Sinead.

“He helped in the developing of the community centre and the new school here in Clonaslee.”

Sinead and Maura say that the name of the food truck, Hikers & Bikers, is inspired by their father’s love of walks through the mountains.

“He even has a walk in the Slieve Blooms named after him- Sweeney’s walk,” said Sinead.

The sisters are also proud of the fact he was one of the founder members of the St Stephen’s Day Clonaslee Walk for Laois Hospice.

Their late dad is remembered every year by the organiser who lit the flame on an initiative that has raised huge and invaluable funds for the vital services provided by Laois Hospice over many years since.

Make sure to catch up with Sinead and Maura where they'd love to meet you all at the opening on Saturday, June 26, where delicious food and coffee is promised.

If you can’t make it on the big day, Hikers & Bikers will be open every weekend from then on.