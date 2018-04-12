€80 million rise in Laois house sales since worst of property crash

The amount of money spent buying houses in Laois is up some €80 million since the worst year of the property crash according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

An analysis of figures comparing 2013 and 2018 also shows that number of houses sold has increased by two thirds.

Figures available from the CSO show that the value of Laois residential sales executed in 2017 was €115.7. There were 843 recorded executed sales last year in Laois.

Most of the sales, €88.6 million, were in the Portlaoise postal district which takes in the county town and a large surrounding area.

The figures contrasts dramatically to 2013 which was the worst year of the property crash outside Dublin according to the CSO.

A total of €36.5 million worth of sales were recorded across the 12 months of 2013 in Laois when just 506 sales were executed.

The greatest house price growth to date in 2018 in Ireland has been recorded in Laois and other midland counties according to the latest official figures.

