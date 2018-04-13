Laois Jobs Alert: People First Credit Union is hiring

People First Credit Union are hiring.

The Credit Union is seeking a Clerical Officer.

The position is a Temporary Contract for 1 year at the Portlaoise Office.

The person appointed will work for twelve months as part of a team that undertakes member service duties at the counter, loan and insurance administration and a range of supporting tasks. The ideal candidates will have a good standard of education, well developed communications skills and experience of working with the public.

Experience in a financial institution, although not a necessity, would be a distinct advantage. Also a full clean drivers licence and own transportation, although not a necessity, would be a distinct advantage. (Expenses paid).

The successful candidate will be expected to work five days a week. The current working week is Tuesday to Saturday.

Candidates must apply using an Application Form. These are available from People First Credit Union offices in Portlaoise, Athy, Abbeyleix and Stradbally or online at http://www.peoplefirstcu.ie/ CVs will not be accepted.

The closing date for receipt of completed Application Forms is Friday 27th April. Only successful applicants will be contacted for interview. Emailed applications will not be accepted.