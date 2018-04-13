Government and tourism body blind to hidden Laois claims Sinn Féin TD

The Government and the State tourism agency Fáilte Ireland have a blind spot when it comes to Portlaoise, according to Brian Stanley TD.

Speaking in response to the non inclusion of Laois from the new tourism proposal for the midlands 'Hidden Heartlands.

“Failte Ireland and the Government have a blind spot when it comes to Laois. Laois is getting the least amount of money when it comes to tourism development and Laois has been left out of major tourism plans to date. There is huge potential in the county that can be developed and bring much needed employment.

“There are plenty of facilities in the County with Hotels and B&B’s to accommodate tourism. Along with this we have the tourist attractions. The Rock of Dunamase and Timohoe Round Tower and visitor centre. There is Emo Gardens, Derryounce Lake in Portarlington and the Grand Canal. As well as the amenities we have in the Slieve Blooms with Glenbarrow and the many walks.

“Laois needs to part of a tourism package. Failte Ireland and the Government are not matching the great effort of the County Council as well as local volunteer groups. This needs to change,” he said.

