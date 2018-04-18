John F. Kennedy letter for Laois auction

A letter from the newly elected President John F. Kennedy in December 1960 to a well wisher from Belfast is one of the items up for auction at Sean Eacrett's Spring sale of Antiques Fine Art and Collectibles at Ballybrittas this Saturday, April 21 beginning at 12 noon.

The letter from President Kennedy is addressed to Mrs Mary Josephine Duffy in Belfast who had written to the President congratulating him on his election and wishing him well. He obviously was appreciative and heartened by her good wishes to take the trouble to reply to her letter.





Viewing continues at Sean Eacrett's every day this week from 9am to 5pm and from 9am on the day of auction.



