Holiday loans to fit all sizes at People First Credit Union

As we look forward to the summer sunshine, People First Credit Union has this week announced the launch of a new Holiday Loan offers available to members of the credit union through travel agent JustSplit.com.

People First Credit Union have teamed up with JustSplit.com to offer their members some last-minute deals on holidays.

So be it a weekend with friends, a family fortnight away or a honeymoon, that special time away from all the daily routines can be just what you need to recharge the batteries. People First Credit Union will endeavour to support their members with loans that fit them and which are based on fair, reasonable terms. All members that have been approved holidays loans this summer will be entered into a draw to win a voucher for €1,000 with JustSplit.com towards their next holiday.

No matter what your holiday loan is for, People First Credit Union will ensure everything is clear, transparent and straightforward. It is worth noting that with a credit union loan:

∙ There are no hidden fees or transaction charges.

∙ Credit union interest rates are fair and reasonable and are capped by law.

∙ Repayments are calculated on your reducing balance, so you pay less interest with each repayment.

∙ In the event of your death, your credit union loan is insured - subject to terms, conditions and eligibility criteria - at no direct cost to you.

∙ You can pay off your loan early, make additional lump sum repayments or increase your regular repayments, without a penalty. Other lenders may charge you extra for paying them back faster!

Carol Murphy, Marketing & Business Development Executive of People First Credit Union commented: “We understand the difference a holiday loan can make to our members’ lives allowing them and their families have some time away, be it in Ireland or abroad, to create some special memories. We are offering holiday loans with realistic terms, which members can pay back in a way that works best for them. With JustSplit.com offering the best rates for holiday deals it made sense for us to join forces to bring the best deals to our members this summer with a reward of €1,000 holiday voucher to one lucky member at the end of the summer!

For all loan enquiries please call into any of our offices in Portlaoise, Abbeyleix or Stradbally. Please contact pl@justsplit.com for holiday enquiries.