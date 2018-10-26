JOBS ALERT: CRM & Marketing Executive required for Michael Moore Car Sales

CRM & Marketing Executive required

Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington is one of the largest motor dealerships in the Midlands.

We are currently seeking a full-time employee to join our vibrant and dynamic team. The suitable person must have a commitment to customer satisfaction and exhibit excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Key Responsibilities:

- Manage the customer satisfaction programme, ensuring customer satisfaction scores achieve targets and expectations.

- Responsible for collecting, maintaining and updating all customer CRM records.

- Dealing with customer queries and providing consistently high levels of customer service.

- Marking out-bound phone calls and emails to follow up with customers regarding service appointments.

- Demonstrate a flexible approach to all areas of the role.

Previous experience in a similar role would be an advantage.

This is a full-time position and if you feel you possess the above attributes then please email your CV together with a cover letter to info@mmcs.ie