JOBS ALERT: CRM & Marketing Executive required for Michael Moore Car Sales
CRM & Marketing Executive required
Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington is one of the largest motor dealerships in the Midlands.
We are currently seeking a full-time employee to join our vibrant and dynamic team. The suitable person must have a commitment to customer satisfaction and exhibit excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Key Responsibilities:
- Manage the customer satisfaction programme, ensuring customer satisfaction scores achieve targets and expectations.
- Responsible for collecting, maintaining and updating all customer CRM records.
- Dealing with customer queries and providing consistently high levels of customer service.
- Marking out-bound phone calls and emails to follow up with customers regarding service appointments.
- Demonstrate a flexible approach to all areas of the role.
Previous experience in a similar role would be an advantage.
This is a full-time position and if you feel you possess the above attributes then please email your CV together with a cover letter to info@mmcs.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on