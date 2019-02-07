Laois companies share out nearly €530,000 in EU / Irish government enterprise support grants

A steel fabricator and wood joinery firm are the two biggest beneficiaries of enterprise grants in Laois awarded through a scheme to help support rural business and community initiatives.

Other projects backed include a news website, musical instrument maker, towbar manufacturer and a farm surveyor.

Laois Partnership has a €7.1 million budget through the LEADER programme which runs to 2020. The money comes from Irish taxpayers and the EU.

Details of the LEADER grants approved so far shows nearly €530,000 going enterprise projects in Laois.

The biggest business recipient of the funding in Laois was Allen Engineering & Manufacturing Services Limited. It was cleared to get nearly €195,000 to buy specialist fibre optic laser cutting equipment.

All Wood Architectural Joinery Ltd was able to buy specialist equipment to make architecturally designed installations for commercial projects after it was approved for a €185,000 grant.

Modern Iron Works Ltd was given more than €33,400 support to purchase equipment to make towbars.

Manor Stone Quarries received €24,250 for a machine to Veneer Stone. The company got a separate grant of more than €18,600 in the rural tourism category to develop an old farmhouse distillery and heritage village.

Michael Keegan received €24,000 to upgrade facilities at a specialist abattoir.

Waste Matters Ireland was given support of just over €12,460 to buy specialist recycling equipment.

Cian Gallagher (Aerial Agri Tech) was approved for a grant of €12,250 to purchase a specialist unmanned aerial vehicle/drone surveying unit.

Uileann pipe maker Joe Walsh received funding of just over €10,800 for equipment to make and repair the musical instrument.

Steven Miller was given help of €10,745 to develop an online app-based news portal to report Laois-based news, sport and entertainment.

Laois Community and Enterprise Development (Laois Partnership) was approved for €10,000 to provide training to rural based business. It was also cleared for €4,800 for public procurement training for RDP project promoters.

Laois Community and Enterprise Development (Laois Partnership) was also approved nearly €6,000 for a project called Regional Community Shop Network.

The Leader programme is 63% funded by the EU and 37% funded by the Irish exchequer. In most cases, applicants must provide matching funds.

The national budget for Leader is €250 million.

More than €940,000 has been approved to November 2018 by Laois Partnership to groups and business across Laois.