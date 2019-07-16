Job alert - Leading food distributor Wilbay seeks driver

Wilbay the leading food distributor is seeking a driver.

Strategically based in Portlaoise, Co Laois, the food distributor's central depot offers next day delivery throughout the island of Ireland to all customers. The company supplies butchers, wholesalers, retailers and the catering industry throughout Ireland.

Wilbay is built on a reputation of excellent quality products backed up by a dedicated sales and distribution team.

It is recruiting a full-time C licence driver.

Applicants must have a full clean C licence with necessary CPC’s completed.

The main responsibilities will include deliveries to customers, getting invoices signed by customers, ensuring any returns are notified to the office and adhering to RSA and tachograph rules.

The company is looking for someone who is reliable, hard-working and a good timekeeper.

If interested please send your CV in the first instance to peter@wilbay.eu



