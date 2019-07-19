Avalanche of shoppers expected as JYSK Scandanavian homeware chain confirms Laois opening date

An avalanche of shoppers is expected to descend on Laois Shopping Centre next month when JYSK, the Danish homeware chain, opens its latest Irish shop in Laois.

JYSK, which is similar to Sweeden's Ikea, has officially confirmed the opening of its fourth Irish branch in Portlaoise on August 8.

Work began on a vacant unit in May. JYSK, pronounced 'yusk', will be located a 1,000sqm unit on the external lower ground floor of the centre owned by Harcourt Developments.

It is expected that 13 staff will be employed at the Laois premises.

The international company, similar in style to Ikea, announced its advance into Ireland earlier this year. Portlaoise is set to be one of four branches to open in 2019.

There was a big queue at the opening of the first JYSK store in Ireland in Naas in April. The first customers had waited outside the branch from the early hours of Tuesday morning, April 2.

Founder and owner of JYSK, Lars Larsen, opened his first store in Aarhus in 1979. The company wants to open 15 Irish outlets creating 200 jobs. The owner believes his chain has something to offer Irish shoppers.

"This is the last big country in Europe, where people until now have not had the opportunity to go to a local JYSK store,” he said Mr Larsen earlier this year. More below picture of Mr Larsen in Naas.

“We are excited to welcome the Irish customers and present them to our assortment and the Scandinavian culture, which has been an important part of making JYSK a success in all the other countries, where we have opened. When we look at the market, we have very high hopes that JYSK will have great opportunities to expand in Ireland,” says Lars Larsen.

The latest financial year resulted in a new record for Lars Larsen Group with earnings before tax of more than €300 million. Apart from JYSK Mr Larsen also has investments in restaurants and leisure sectors.

JYSK is entering a crowded market in Portlaoise Portlaoise is already home Telfords, Homestore, Homebase. Homesavers is set to open here shortly.