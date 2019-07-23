Fears for 300 jobs as An Bord Pleanala refuses plans for power plant

An Bord Pleanála has refused to give permission to a biomass conversion project at West Offaly Power Station at Shanonbridge.

An Bord Pleanana recently held a public hearing on an application by the ESB to extend the life of the plant as well as allowing it to burn biomass.

Despite a decision being due on June 6, An Bord Pleanala delayed its decision until Tuesday, July 22 when it refused permission. It puts into doubt the future sustainability of the plant and its workers with Bord na Mona committed to ending peat production by as early as 2025.

Environmental groups like An Taisce had objected to the plans.

They claim an extension of peat-burning at the power plant was unjustifiable in the current climate change era.

They also questioned the switch to biomass planned by Bord na Mona in Shannonbridge. BNM already burns biomass at its plant in Edenderry.