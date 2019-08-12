Laois businesses move from the kitchen table to a hub

Husband and wife business team Alan and Christine Kenna from Mountmellick are one of the first tenants at the co-working hub Webmill in the MDA offices.

They are self employed owners of BizEquip, selling and servicing office equipment like copiers and printers.

“We are here three days a week, for the past three months,” said Christine, who was busy working at her desk on the day of the official launch of Webmill on July 30.

Before the move, business was based around the kitchen table she said.

“For us it has meant more productivity for our business. There was too much distraction at home, the kids, the dogs, everything,” she said.

She is hoping that when more people come to work at Webmill it will in turn boost their business.

“It is just a fabulous space. The more people who come in, the better it's going to be for the business,” Christine said.

She thanked MDA manager Paddy Buggy.

“I comment Paddy on all his hard work, and getting it open. It is a great addition to the town.

We had been looking for space, but here it is great value, it's €250 a month plus VAT, and it's worth every penny,” she said.

They are one of two tenants renting desks so far at the recently opened hub. The second tenant is engineer Derek Reddin.

Below: Minister Charlie Flanagan cuts the ribbon to officially open Webmill.