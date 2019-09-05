Beef Plan Movement call for all legal action to be removed in dispute with factories

The Beef Plan Movement have voiced its extreme concern "that the supermarket retailers have not engaged on the issue of so called market specifications."

In a statement Enda Fingleton, Southeast Chairman of the Beef Plan Movement notes that "both Bord Bia and Meat Industry Ireland have stated that the 30 month upper age limit, four movement rule and 60 (70) day on farm residency are requirements requested by retailers, yet no evidence has ever been produced to substantiate these claims.

"The Beef Plan Movement continues to review the role of Bord Bia and the value for money returned to the primary producer. "We will continue to work for the beef farmers of Ireland on a voluntary basis.

"Beef Plan considers it unfair that after having suspended our protests over three weeks ago that Beef Plan is still named on legal documentation.

"The relationship between the processors and farmers can only heal if all legal action is officially removed and meaningful negotiations are concluded.