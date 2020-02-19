Say 'I Do' at the 4 Star Midands Park Hotel Portlaoise in the heart of the midlands

The 4 Star Midlands Park Hotel invites you to view their newly designed Ballroom, Bedrooms and Suites.

The Hotel will host a Wedding Showcase on Sunday, March 15 from 12pm to 4pm.

An investment of €7 million over the past year and half has transformed this property into a very sought after wedding venue in the heart of the midlands.

Come and view the striking entrance creating an impressive sense of space and classic modern elegance. Immerse yourself in the luxury of the newly renovated ballroom with its natural lighting, lavish decor, mood lit ceiling, and fairy lit backdrop. The conservatory has been transformed into a luxurious outside space, perfect for pre-wedding reception drinks.

A magnificent opulent Bridal Suite is complete with a luxurious round 8 foot bed, walk-in wardrobe, double shower over-looking bedroom, jacuzzi bath with TV, and lavish reception room with a further 4 suites beside the bridal suite on their own exclusive wing, just perfect for your wedding party.

The hotel offers a choice of banqueting suites catering for up to 350 guests. Complimentary Civil Ceremony suites are also available for up to 200 guests with wedding menus, including wine, starting from €49 per person. Having your civil ceremony at The Midlands Park Hotel means your guests do not have to travel from time of arrival. The celebrations remain in the same location, giving you more time to enjoy your special day.

Ideally located only an hour from Dublin and less than an hour and half from Cork, Limerick and Galway, the new Midlands Park Hotel is the ideal location for your wedding.

Check out www.midlandsparkhotel.com