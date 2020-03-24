JOB OPPORTUNITY: Killeen Civil Engineering are recruiting

Presently we have an opportunity for an experienced mountain bike trail construction operative to work alongside our experienced mountain bike trail construction team based in the midlands.

The suitable candidate should have a thorough knowledge and experience of:

- Mountain biking & mountain bike trail construction experience

- Construction site experience and practical knowledge of construction equipment & techniques used

- Understanding trail specification documents & constructing trail features e.g. berms, switchbacks, rollers etc.

Minimum Requirements: Safe Pass and Manual Handling



Please forward CV’s to info@killeencivilengineering.ie