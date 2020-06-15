Laois retail giant looks forward to 'new chapter' after Covid-19 lockdown

A business that has operated in Laois for more than a century and a half is looking forward to opening a new chapter of trading in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Andrew Shaw, company director of Shaws, welcomed the first customers into the Portlaoise branch of the national chain on Monday, June 14. The shop had been closed since April.

"We have put a lot into getting our store ready and putting protections in place. I am delighted to see our doors open, and meeting some of our customers. So far we have had a great response.

"In our 155 years, our doors have remained open aside from a few storms, and snow heavy snowfalls. Its been a difficult time for our customers and our staff.

"We are starting a new chapter and while there may be some difficult times ahead I look at the rest of 2020 with positivity and growing optimism," he told the Leinster Express.

The lockdown also marked a historic end of an era for Shaws on another front as the retailer's original home on Main Street was demolished. It makes way for a new public library on the street.