EZ Living Furniture Chief of Operations Kevin O’Neill reflects on the steps taken to open all 14 stores nationwide

Last week, EZ Living Furniture commenced private personal shopping sessions as a measure to prepare for the reopening of their 14 stores nationwide. These appointments commenced in a select number of stores across the country to allow customers to shop at ease and also allow them to have the peace of mind that they were going to be the only customers in the store at the time of their appointment. These private bookings were implemented as part of a safety trial prior to the reopening of the stores to give an insight of the measures and methods that would need to be taken once their stores reopened.

Updated Government guidance announced on Friday June 5 permitted all retail to open which allowed the Irish owned business owned by the Dilleen family to reopen their doors once again while adhering to all the Government guidelines and policies.

EZ Living Furniture have been busy putting extensive measures in place, in accordance with HSE guidelines, prior to reopening to keep staff and customers safe when they commence business and reopen their doors. The company have invested in thermometers, sanitising gels and dispensers, disinfecting sprays, gloves, face masks and visors, Covid health and safety signage and protective screens for their store counters.

“All employees will have their temperature taken on arrival to work and any employees who believe they may have symptoms are not permitted to attend work or return to work until it is safe to do so” said Chief of Operations Kevin O’Neill.

There will be limits on the number of customers in store at any one time to allow for the appropriate distance between all of their customers and employees. There will be clear signage as well as dedicated employees to help navigate your store visit while limiting contact with others. Perspex screens have been implemented at the point of sale which will allow staff and customers to feel safe while inputting and discussing orders. Hand sanitiser stations will also be available on arrival to the store. There will be large disposable tissue sheets placed on any furniture examined or tested by a customer and is also sprayed with a disinfectant afterwards.

Private appointments

“Having a week of private appointments in our stores prior to reopening was vital as it gave us a massive insight into what we were doing right but more importantly, what we could be doing better when we reopen our doors to the public” says C.O.O Kevin O’Neill.

The private sessions that were initially implemented as part of a “safety trial” have now been extended and are operating between 9.30am -10.30am Monday to Friday due to popular demand. “The response to our private personal shopping appointments were phenomenal” says O’Neill. Customers who fall into the “high risk” category when it comes to COVID-19 or customers who would simply feel more comfortable shopping in an empty store can now avail of these appointments on the EZ Living Furniture website by following the link provided.

“We were aware that some customers might be nervous about shopping with other people, so we have set aside a time in the mornings when customers can book a private shopping slot” says O’Neill.

Although there will be some changes in store with the adjustment to the “new normal”, Chief of Operations Kevin O’Neill says “We are doing everything in our power to make customer’s visits as safe and enjoyable as possible”.

The Dilleen family owned Furniture Company who employ 300 staff have said they have missed all their staff and customers and are delighted to be reopening their 14 stores nationwide. With the weeks of planning and preparation prior to reopening, EZ Living Furniture are confident that they have taken, and will continue to take all the measures necessary to keep both staff and customers safe. O’Neill finished by saying “We have followed all the guidelines from the HSE and we are ready to go!”



Shop In-Store or Online at www.ezlivingfurniture.ie

The EZLiving team are looking forward to seeing you once again