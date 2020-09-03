Fantastic midweek dining offers at The Killeshin Hotel

The Killeshin Hotel & Leisure Club is delighted to be open again following the latest local lockdown. To celebrate this we are launching two new specials in our Cedar Bar.

We want to put the fun back into casual dining so we are offering our guests multiple choices with our midweek promotions. Burger Tuesday and Chicken & Rib Thursdays. Our aim is to put the fun back into casual dining.

On Tuesdays you can enjoy our renowned 8oz Killeshin Burger and on Thursdays enjoy our Chicken and Rib specials.

Enjoy with a cold pint, a chilled glass of house wine or a soft drink of your choice for just €18.95.

Bookings are required and to book call 057 8631200 or email info@thekilleshin.com

More information can be found on our website www.thekilleshin.com/cedar-bar-promotions/

We are open 7 days a week in the Cedar Bar for lunch and dinner and Our Cedar Restaurant is open on Friday and Saturday nights and of course for our famous Sunday Lunch specials.

Our staff have all been fully trained on all Covid Safety measures and we have been inspected by Failte Ireland and received our Covid Safety Charter certification when we opened in late June. To find our more about our safety measures in place go twww.thekilleshin.com/covid19

Following updated guidelines we kindly request all guests to wear a mask in the public areas of the hotel until they are seated at their table.