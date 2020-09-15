Brand new menu has great choice at Pedigree Corner's Bistro

Pedigree Bistro in Ballylinan has been busy behind the scenes renovating during the lockdown months and their award-winning head chef and his team have been cooking up a brand new menu.



Pedigree Corner has a long history in the hearts of the Laois public and the establishment now offers three dining experiences to patrons across their new Bistro, Lounge and Field Bar - all of which have their own entrances and exits in accordance with HSE guidelines.



Food is available seven days a week in the popular spot, with the Bistro open from Wednesday to Sunday every week.



There’s a full pizza menu, House menu and dessert menu to choose from at present, and the award-winning team are in the process of finalising a new Á La Carte menu as well as an extended pizza menu to offer something for all tastes.



The Bistro’s food service hours begin at 5pm Wednesday to Friday through to 10pm, 4pm to 10pm on Saturdays, and 1pm to 7.30pm on Sundays with delicious homemade pizzas available from 7.30pm to 10pm.



Customers are advised to book their table in advance and Pedigree Corner offers no less than three easy ways to book. An online table reservation is available HERE, customers can message their Facebook Page, or call directly at 0598625353.

Pedigree Bistro also offers its much-loved food to locals through a click and collect service with local delivery available too. In a Covid world, contactless payment facilities are available in all dining areas.

The ‘Midweek Special’ has proved a hit in recent weeks with a two-course meal and a glass of wine or a cocktail included for just €25. If you don’t feel like moving from the couch, they also offer a ‘Takeaway Special’ on Wednesdays and Thursdays where you can get two three-topping pizzas with a side of garlic bread for only €25.

Extensive works were carried out in recent months to give the space a new look that is safe, socially-distanced and ready to welcome customers.

To find out more about Pedigree Bistro, keep up to date with their latest specials and reserve your table - Click here.