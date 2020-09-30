JOB OPPORTUNITY: Maintenance Mechanic required

Killeen Civil Engineering is looking for a Maintenance Mechanic.

The role would be based in Portlaoise Head Office with a requirement for visiting sites to undertake the required work.

Duties to include servicing and maintaining our fleet of heavy plant and our commercial fleet of vans and trucks.

Salary negotiable depending on experience. It is a full-time position with an immediate start.

Please forward CV to info@killeencivilengineering.ie