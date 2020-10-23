Laois Minister urges people to #KeepLaoisinBusiness through Level 5

People living in Laois to shop and to buy local, in as much as possible, during these Covid-19 restrictions, according to Laois Offaly TD Minister of State at the Department of Finance.

"There are many many outstanding local businesses and shops that employ thousands of local people and we must all support each other during what are very difficult economic times.

"I am asking all local businesses to ensure they have a visible and strong presence on all social media platforms, as many people will be looking up sites to see where they can purchase items online.

"Above all, I urge people to please look at the local sites first and where possible buy locally online from local businesses. Businesses should have arrangements in place for local deliveries and collections where appropriate. I am also asking people to avoid purchasing unnecessarily from sites outside the country where these items can be purchased much closer to home," he said.

The Leinster Express is running a #KeepLaoisinBusiness campaign through Level 5 to December 1 and beyond to support all the local shops and businesses and jobs they support.