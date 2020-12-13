Aut Even Private hostpital in Kilkenny used by Laois people aquired by US healthcare group UPMC

UPMC announced today that it will expand services at Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny with the acquisition of the oldest private hospital in Ireland,

The US group say the 105-year-old hospital will be renamed UPMC Aut Even Hospital. It says the facility will benefit from UPMC’s planned investments in new or additional medical services and technologies.

Aut Even Hospital

“In coordination with nearby UPMC Whitfield Hospital and other UPMC operations stretching from Kildare to Cork, the purchase of UPMC Aut Even gives us the opportunity to conveniently and effectively treat more patients close to home,” said Charles Bogosta, president of UPMC International.

“Our growing footprint in Ireland means that more patients in more places will have access to health care managed by a leading academic medical centre focused on providing cutting-edge treatments and world-class quality to every patient we serve.”

Accredited by The Joint Commission International, Aut Even is a 71-bed elective, private hospital with an 18-bed day surgery unit. It currently delivers a wide range of surgical, diagnostic and medical services across more than 20 specialties, including orthopaedics, ophthalmology, gynecology, endoscopy and radiology.

“With the acquisition of Aut Even, UPMC will expand patient choice for receiving trusted, high-quality care in Ireland,” said David Beirne, managing director of UPMC in Ireland and senior vice president of UPMC International.

He said UPMC Whitfield and Aut Even would be managed to coordinate of services.

“UPMC also expects to continue working closely with our public hospital partners, as we’ve done both before and during the Covid-19 pandemic, to assist in providing needed care to all patients,” said Mr Beirne.

Since opening its first cancer centre in Waterford in 2006, UPMC claims it has demonstrated commitment to improving healthcare in Ireland.

Besides the addition of UPMC Aut Even, UPMC acquired in 2018 what is now UPMC Whitfield Hospital, one of the largest private hospitals in the South of Ireland, and added UPMC Kildare Hospital in 2019.

UPMC also operates a radiotherapy centre in Cork in partnership with the Bon Secours Health System and opened the UPMC Carlow Outreach Centre. It established a nationwide Concussion Network and most recently opened its first international UPMC Sports Medicine Clinic at WIT Arena in Waterford.

A multinational healthcare provider, UPMC announced plans to create the UPMC Global Technology Operations Centre in Kilkenny. Consistently named a “Most Wired” health system for its advanced use of technology, UPMC has been steadily investing in advanced technologies to better serve patients and clinicians at its facilities across Ireland.

UPMC’s acquisition of Aut Even is subject to approval by Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. Terms of the purchase are not being disclosed.