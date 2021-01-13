Laois student honoured as accounting technicians graduate

A Laois student was honoured as Accounting Technicians Ireland conferred membership to graduates in its first virtual conferring ceremony.

Therese Bowe, Borris-in-Ossory, was among those conferred as a Member of Accounting Technicians Ireland as well as receiving her Diploma for Accounting Technicians.

School-leavers, those changing career or looking to get back to work, can avail of Accounting Technicians Ireland’s recognised and respected qualifications, which open the door to a rewarding career in accounting.

Qualifications combine professional exams and assessments with practical work experience.